ATHENS — Bobbie Anne Lawson, 56, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday at Sweetwater Hospital after battling cancer and pneumonia.
Bobbie was a very loving, caring and kind hearted person. She cherished her grandchildren more than anything. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She affirmed her faith in Christ and was an avid watcher of livestream services in Sumter, South Carolina where her cousin, Mike Westmoreland serves as pastor.
She is survived by her daughter: Jacklyn (Eric) Lavallee; and two grandchildren: Claire and Henry Lavallee, all of Chapin, South Carolina; four sisters: Donna Jaynes of Alabama, June (Randy) Masters, Billie (Lee) Scudgington and Sarah Jaynes; and a brother: James (Michelle) Jaynes, all of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews :Steven Scudgington, Todd Scudgington, Bryce Jaynes, Kaylan Ricker, Candice Masters, Stacy Mann and James Heard; a special auntie and best friend: Kathy Harmon; a special friend: Damien Rivera; several aunts, uncles cousins, great-nieces and great-nepews; and her fur babies: Nikki, Rusty, Thor, and Simon, whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Bob and Lois Jaynes; a sister: Vicki Fountain; and a special cousin: Shawn Ricker.
There will be no formal visitation or service.
You can however share a memory of Bobbie and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com.
