Bobbie “Gearleen” Darnell, 88, of Kelly Gap Road, Greeneville, died Monday morning at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
She was a housewife.
Gearleen attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-laws: Bobby and Lawanda Darnell, and Clayton and Jama Darnell of Greeneville; five grandsons: Terry and Daisy Darnell, Nathan and Danielle Darnell, Steven and Cassidy Darnell, Kevin and Rachel Darnell, and Tracy and Heather Darnell; six great-grandchildren: Barbara and Dakota Seay, Laicy Darnell, Lydia Darnell, Spencer, Presley and Sawyer, all of Greeneville; a special sister: Muncie Jones; a special niece: Mildred Jones; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late George and Robbie Mysinger and was preceded in death by her husband: Pearson “Toad” Darnell; a son: Roger Darnell; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen and Minnis Darnell, Irene and Eugene Darnell, Zannie and Cloyce Ricker, and Howard Jones
Viewing will be private. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Prices Cemetery at Kelly Gap. The Rev. Dolphus Cutshall will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Terry Darnell, Nathan Darnell, Steven Darnell, Kevin Darnell, Tracy Darnell and Dakota Seay.
