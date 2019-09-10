BOBBIE JEAN CARTER

Bobbie Jean Carter, 69, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.

She retired from The Children’s Center, where she worked for a number of years.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years: Steve Carter; one son and daughter-in-law: James and Sara Carter; two special granddaughters: Bryn and Ava Carter; brothers and sisters-in-law: Danny and Brenda Sutton, and Johnny and Tracy Sutton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ken and JoAnn Carter, and Bob and Vickie Carter; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special cousins: Bill and Maxine Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Minnie Sutton; and two brothers: Jackie Sutton and Gary Sutton.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Nathan Leisure officiating.

Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for an 11 a.m. committal service.

Pallbearers will be Paul Carter, Jason Carter, Chad Tipton, Larry Seaton and Ronnie Fox.