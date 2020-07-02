Bobbie Jean Holland, 83, of Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She worked as a billing clerk for a trucking company.
Bobbie was member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church. She was a youth and choir director in several churches, and during this time, she touched many lives.
She is survived by a brother: Steve Holland of Orlando, Florida; a sister-in-law: Jean Holland of Ocoee, Florida; a number of nieces and nephews; and a number of special friends: Shirley Anderson and Patti Anderson, both of Chuckey, Tim and Penney Anderson of Greeneville, Ralph and Shonda Anderson of Mayo, Florida, Michael and Jeanne Anderson of Lake City, Florida and Ron and Martha Anderson of Medina, Ohio.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road, Greeneville, TN37745.
