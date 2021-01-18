Bobbie Jean Purkey, 63, of Greeneville died Friday evening at her home. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her mother: Dorothy Brockwell; a daughter: Shonda Purkey; a son: Shannon Brockwell; two grandchildren: Zackery Brewer and Megan Cole; two sisters: Becky and Patricia; and three brothers: Jerry, Dana and Randy.
She was preceded in death by her father: Bobby Brockwell; and two brothers: Tony and Leonard.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her family.