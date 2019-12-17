Bobby Boswell, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Kecia and Benjamin Morelock of the home; three grandchildren: Seth Morelock, Tristan Wisecarver and Gage Wisecarver; one great-grandchild: Arabella Morelock; his twin brother and his wife: Billy and Edith Boswell; and a niece and a nephew: Cindy Boswell and Billy Boswell Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hugh and Amanda Boswell; and a sister: Irene Cantrell
A graveside service will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery.