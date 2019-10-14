Bobby D. Myers, 83, of the Caney Branch community, passed away Friday at Community Living Center Veterans Affairs Nursing Home at the James H. Quillen Medical Center.
He was a member and attended O&S Chapel United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted.
Mr. Myers was an Army veteran and spent his time in Korea.
He was a charter member of the Caney Branch Fire Department and a farmer.
Mr. Myers never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Fredna Myers; a daughter and son-in-law: Jimmy and Kim Brown; a son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Michelle Myers; grandchildren: Victoria and Prestin Cooper, Valerie and Aaron Heater, Haven Brown, Levi Myers and Mason Myers; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Trevor and Corey Heater; and brothers: Norman, Gene and Kenny Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth Myers.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Mark Barber officiating.
Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Odell, Gene Gefellers, Wade Gefellers, Ronnie Lintz, Prestin Cooper and Steve Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Campbell, George Fillers, All of the Church Family at O&S Chapel, and the staff of the Community Living Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to O&S Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Peggy Southerland, 1032 Old Kentucky Road W., Greeneville, TN 37743.