Bobby D. Strong, 85, of the Newmansville community, passed away Saturday at his home.
His passion was farming and preserving the land he loved so much.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years: Rose White Strong; a sister: Wanda Lea Wilhoit; nephews: Shane (Ellen) Wilhoit of Sevierville, and Rance Wilhoit; a sister-in-law: Ruth Dinwiddie; a brother-in-law: Don White; great-nieces: Beth Loveday and Brooke Shelley; great-nephews: Brandon Wilhoit of Illinois, and Parker Wilhoit; cousins: Don and Ron Strong; and special friends: Raymond, Melissa, Kassidi, and Jackson Britton, Joyce Treadway, and Loretta Crumm.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents: R.V. “Verlin” and Lottie Strong; an aunt: Bernice (Paskell) Parker; a brother-in-law: Bobbie Wilhoit; and a great-niece: Angel Wilhoit.
Graveside services for family and friends will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
Pallbearers will be Shane Wilhoit, Rance Wilhoit, Sam Broyles, Alan Evans, Raymond Britton, Justin Evans, Gippie Martin and Jason Southerland.
Honorary pallbearers will be L.B. Jackson, Clay Self, Tim Dinwiddie, Bobby Broyles, Jeremy Southerland, Dr. Theo Hensley and Dr. Mandeep Bakshi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.