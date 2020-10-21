Bobby Dale “Ace” Collins, 72, of Garrett Hill Road, Greeneville, passed away Monday at Lakebridge Healthcare Center, Johnson City.
He was retired.
Mr. Collins served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Donald and Frances Collins, and Rick and Joan Collins; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Ann Rohr, and Janice and John Brown; two sisters-in-law: Janice Rohr and Darlene Seaton; one brother-in-law: Ray Collier; and numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Steve Bentley, Dan Mahoney and Tommy Miller; and one stepdaughter: Jennifer Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Collier Collins; his parents: George and Eleanor Collins; a sister and her husband: Linda and Lloyd Southerland; one brother-in-law: Richard Rohr; and nephews: Shane Harrison and Roger Pounders.
There will be no formal visitation. Friends are asked to stop by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at any time Thursday to pay their respects and sign the register book.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday at 10 a.m. in Cedar Creek Cemetery with Pastor Marci Cobb officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Rohr, Doug Collins, Alan Collins, Gary Southerland, Rex Haney, Mark Holmes, Keith Murrow, Sean Dunn, Eric Garrison and Kenny Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Veterans Association, earmarked for the Veterans Memorial Park at P.O. Box 804, Greeneville, TN 37744.
