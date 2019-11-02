Bobby Fillers, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his sons: Keith Fillers, Bobby Gene Fillers and Anthony Fillers; grandchildren: Maddox Fillers, Jacob Fillers, Major Fillers and Aleeyah Fannon; brothers: Kenneth Fillers, Scott Fillers and Steve Fillers; and a special caregiver: Melissa Starnes.
He was preceded in death by his parents: the Rev. Wayland and Pat Fillers; and a sister: Lisa Fillers.
Bob loved his kids, grandkids and family.
He had a big heart and will be missed.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
A military graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.