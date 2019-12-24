Bobby Gene Foshee, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
He is survived by his sister: Ruth Mae Kimery; his fiancée: Bonnie Keisling; a son: Tony Landers; two grandsons: David and Zachary Landers; uncles: Buck Milligan and Goose Gosnell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The graveside service will follow at 2:45 p.m. at Providence Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Thacker officiating.