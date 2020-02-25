KNOXVILLE — Bobby Gene Weemes, 74, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday.
Bobby was born July 4, 1945. in Greeneville.
He was an avid pool player (from a family of great players), and during his lifetime he played against some of the best in the world.
He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-71, and he enjoyed telling stories of his time with his fellow airmen in Guam.
He loved listening to ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll music, playing cards, watching Western movies and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda; his parents: Bert “E.J.” and Eula Weemes; and siblings: Tommy, Glen, Jeanette and Doyle.
He is survived by his children: Jimmy Weemes and Melissa “Missi” (Chris) Seay, both of Knoxville; a brother: Jack (Pat) Weemes of Arlington, Texas; a sister: Barbara Waters of Johnson City; grandchildren: Blake Holder and Gabby Seay, both of Knoxville; nieces: Kathy (Tony) Melfi of Maryville and Carol Weemes of Arlington, Texas; a nephew: Charlie “Chip” (Beth) Dolinger of Johnson City; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family espressed a thank you to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care on Cedar Bluff for their loving care over the past several years, and the staff and drivers for AMR for all of their help and support.
Per Bobby’s wishes a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).
