Bobby J. Babb, 69, of Greeneville, passed away April 27.
He retired from Parker Hanifan.
Mr. Babb was a graduate of South Greene High School.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 47 years: Alice Johnson Babb; a son: Joshua (Shelby) Babb; his beloved grandson, who was so precious to him: Noah; a special niece, who was like a daughter to him: Tracy (Brad) Sharp; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws: Shirley Babb, Carol Ricker, Linda Malone, James Johnson and Kathy Jefferson; uncles: Elmer and Sharon Brown, and Maynard Brown of DeKalb, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Anna Lee Babb; his only sibling: Fred Babb; and a nephew: Christopher Babb.
Family and friends will meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
The family expressed their thanks and appreciation for the care and kindness shown by Dr. Jamie Oakley, Elizabeth Staton and staff. The Tennessee Cancer Specialists: Dr. Patel, Jeffery Taylor and such caring staff; The University of Tennessee Health Care and Hospice including Jennifer, Megan, Libby, Kim, Sarah, Dee, Charles and Elaine that showed such kindness.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
