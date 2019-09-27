BENTON, Ky. — Bobby Keith “Bob” Click, 90, of West Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of the Aurora community, passed away Sunday at Franciscan Health LaFayette East in Lafayette.
Born Friday, July 19, 1929, in Greeneville, Tennessee, he was a licensed insurance agent for 25 years with National Life Insurance Company, now AIG, and retired after 9 years in sales with Dreisbach and Sons Cadillac in Detroit, Michigan.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member and outreach director at Union Ridge Baptist Church in Aurora, Kentucky.
Surviving are his daughters: Carolyn Berry and her husband, Mark, of West Lafayette, and Lisa Mull and her husband, Leland, of Louisville, Kentucky; brother: Ray Click, of Trenton, Michigan; five grandchildren: Hannah Berry, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Grace Berry, of West LaFayette, Karissa Lepley, of Tempe, Arizona, Elizabeth Lepley, of Louisville, and Dylan Mull, of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Murel John Click and Lassie Vernon (White) Click; his wife of 50 years: Barbara Nell (Mathis) Click; and a granddaughter: Kaitlyn Lepley.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday in Collier Funeral Home Chapel, Benton. The Rev. George Culp and the Rev. Jack Kee will officiate.
Interment will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.