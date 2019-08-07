Bobby King Barger, 80, of Afton, the Cross Anchor community, passed away Monday at his home.
Bobby was a lifelong farmer and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as military police on the island of Okinawa.
He is survived by his two daughters: Annette Barger Guelli, and Rachel Barger and her partner, Joey Charlton, all of the Cross Anchor community; two granddaughters: Alexa Banks and her husband, Tyler, and Corinne Guelli; a great-grandson: Nolan Banks; several cousins; and his faithful dog: Toby.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife: Cleophia S. Barger; his grandparents: Grover and Minnie King; and his parents: Helen King and Robert T. Barger.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Nathan Reynolds officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard honor team will conduct a military service Friday preceding the memorial service.
Interment will be at a later date at Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his livestock buddies and the many friends at the Hoover Jail.
