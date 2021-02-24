DANDRIDGE — Bobby Knight, 35, passed away Saturday.
Bobby was an avid lover of racing of any kind. He greatly loved football and spending time with his son and family.
The survivors of Bobby include his mother: Reba Collins; his father: Walter Knight; a sister and brother-in-law: Sonya (Michael) Brown; and his son: Izaiah Ray Knight and his girlfriend, Jordan Everhart.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bobby and Amanda Clevenger, and Charlotte Knight.
There will be no service.
Family and friends may sign the online register and post condolences at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com.
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations