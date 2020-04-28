Bobby Lee Price, 86, of Mosheim, passed away Monday morning.
He was born Sept. 17, 1933, to the late Robert “Bob” Price and Ruth Price. He and his family were one of the early families that helped to evolve the town of Mosheim when it was being incorporated.
Mr. Price attended Mosheim Elementary School and Mosheim High School.
He served his country as a demolition specialist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended Tusculum College and earned a degree in Math. He worked on his Master’s at Peabody in Nashville.
Mr. Price taught high school at St. James and Baileyton.
He was the last appointed Post Master by a U.S. President. He worked as a Post Master for close to 40 years. He loved to serve the public.
His interests were his faith, family, woodworking and gardening.
Mr. Price was a devoted member and trustee of Brown Springs Baptist Church and its mother church, Big Springs Baptist, where he served in various positions.
He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 66 years: Ann Purgason Price; one daughter: LeAnn and Barry Sealy of Australia; one son: James Kenner “Ken” and Pam Price; two granddaughters: Leslie and Adam Wampler, who was raised in the home, and Hannah Price of New York; one stepgrandson: Israel Bolinger; two special great-grandsons: Drew and Ayden Wampler; one sister-in-law: Martha Lyn Foley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert “Bob” Price and Ruth Ricker Price; and a very special aunt: Roberta Price.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital or St. Jude.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Bewley’s Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.