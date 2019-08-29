Bobby Lucas, 79, of Jearoldstown, passed away Saturday at Signature HealthCARE Center in Greeneville.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Norma Lucas; one son and his fiancée: Brian Lucas and Ronda Thornton, of Greeneville; one daughter: Cindy Lucas, of Tampa, Florida; three stepchildren: Pam and Jim Richards, Penny McCamey and Stacy Shaw; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law: Allie and Marie Lucas, of Illinois; a special friend: Rick Mullins; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Myrtle Lucas; brothers: Guy Lucas, Don Lucas and Bud Lucas; and sisters: Linda and Carol.
He was a medic in the U.S. Army.
He was very much loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
You could always find Westerns playing on the TV, and he was an avid lover of the Chicago Cubs. He was always filled with stories.
At his request his body will be cremated. A private service will be held in his memory.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
