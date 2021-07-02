Bobby Lynn Lawson (Died: June 24, 2021) Jul 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bobby Lynn Lawson, 62, of Mohawk, passed away June 24.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Vickie Gregory (Died: June 24, 2021) Erwin Man Drowns At Crockett Birthplace State Park MASSEY: We Just Can’t See The Forrest For The Trees Body Recovered Saturday Night From Nolichucky River Michael Wade Marsh (Died: June 24, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.