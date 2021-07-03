Bobby Lynn Lawson Sr., 62, of Mohawk, passed away June 24.
He is survived by four sons and their spouses: Mark and Tina Lawson, Scottie Lawson and Megan Shelton, Bobby Jr. and Brynne Lawson, and Dwight Lawson; two daughters: Amanda Lawson Gulley and Janie Lawson; grandchildren: Holden Huff, Hayden Gulley, Alissa Lawson, Kynley Lawson, Mallorie Lawson, Matthew Lawson, Madison Lawson, Jeffrey Lawson, Sophie Ruble, Colyer Franklin, Sarah Thacker, Meghan Thacker, Hope Thacker, Fathe Thacker, Skyler Shelton and Kendrix Morgan; a special great-grandchild on the way: Taelynn Grace Huff; the mother of his children: Bonnie Lawson; one brother: David Lawson; two sisters and brother-in-law: Penny Johnson, and Tina and Ricky Sparks; a special brother-in-law: Leon Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sherman Grant and Josephine Lawson; three sisters: Judy Gulley, Maggie Williams and Janie Lawson; and three brothers: Billy Lawson, Charles Lawson and Jerry Lawson.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mosheim Central Cemetery with the Rev David Gibbs and the Rev. Donald Swatzell officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.