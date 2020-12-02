Bobby Ray Jones, 83, of Greeneville, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening at his home with his beloved dog, Baby.
He retired after 25 years of service from Weavexx.
He served as Constable for 16 years in the former 4th district.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Tina and Jim Galli of South Carolina; two sons and daughters-in-law: Bobby Jr and Teresa Jones of Greeneville, and Gary and Joy Jones of Mohawk; two granddaughters: Sylvia and Eric Lewis and Heather Knight; one grandson, that he loved and raised as his own: Josh Jones; seven great-grandchildren and loved them all, his first being, Addilyn Boesch, the apple of his eye; one sister: Linda Kiker; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Doyle amd Patty Jones and Shelby Jones; several nieces and nephews, including two special nephews: Tony and Tim Jones; and special friends: B.J. Ricker, J.R. Harris, Scotty McGhee and Rickey Moore.
He was preceded in death by wife: Elizabeth “Liz” Jones; his parents: Claude and Lucy Jones; four brothers and three sisters-in-law: Kyle and Ann Jones, Glen and Shirley Jones, Dillard and Nancy Jones, and Vernon Jones.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m.in Mosheim Central Cemetery with the Rev. Buster Shelton officatinng. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Swatzell, Jeff Ward, Mike Cansler, Tony Jones, BJ Ricker and Burt Cansler.