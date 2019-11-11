Bonita Morrow Fox, 69, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Bonita is survived by her husband: William Jim Fox; two brothers: Boyd Morrow, and David and Cindy Morrow of Angola Indiana; four sisters and brother-in-law: Billie Walker, Jackie and Richard Swift, June Johnson and Millie Miller; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Bonita was preceded in death by her parents: Hardy and Maude Morrow; a sister: Barbara Hale; and brothers: Donald Morrow and Jerry Morrow.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Perry Foshie officiating.
Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at 10 a.m. at Jeffers downtown to go in procession to Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be William Davis, Tyler Davis, Scott Swift, Roger Ricker, James Morrow II and Scott Wilkerson.