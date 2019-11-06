Bonnie Jean Weiler Geliske, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by six children and their spouses: Sherry and Mike Webb, Terrie Harvey, Jospeph Weiler, Bill and Arien Weiler, Jeffrey and Hillery Weiler, and Fred and Yvonne Geliske; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Judy Rappuhn and Maxine Flury; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Rufus and Zelma Burling; three brothers; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and one great-grandson.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 7 p.m. at Ottway United Methodist Church with Pastor James Brooks officiating.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.