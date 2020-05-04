MORRISTOWN — Bonnie Kate Brooks, 82, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Friday while at her home surrounded by her family.
She was saved at a young age and was a member of Bandits Chapel (Hughes Memorial).
She retired after many years from Micro Switch.
She was preceded in death by her son: Donnie Brooks; a grandson: Jacob Brooks; her parents: Jake and Georgia Smith; and brothers: Donnie Smith, Whitey Smith, Eddie Smith and Glen Smith.
Survivors include her life partner of 40 years: Alan Roberts; children: Brenda (Kenneth) Melton, Steve Brooks, Nina (Roger) Day, Benny (Anita) Brooks and Tim (Kim) Brooks; grandchildren: Jeremy, Adam, Laura, Cody, Matthew, Taylor, Liza, Whitney, Samantha, Eligeh and Isaiah; great-grandchildren: Zak, Tucker and Mason; siblings: Nancy (Bob) Erb, Carrie Sexton, Dollie (David) Johnson, Louise Collins and Debbie Hilton; stepsons: Brian (Debbie) Roberts and Mickey (Rachel) Roberts; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Sunday at Courtney Cemetery with the Rev. Troy Daily officiating.
The family expressed a special thank you to Advanced Home Health and Avalon Hospice for the care provided.
Arrangements provided by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.