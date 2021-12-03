Bonnie L. Morgan, 74, of Afton took her Heavenly flight on Thursday while surrounded by her sisters and brother. For the past three months Bonnie had been residing at Village of Allendale in Kingsport.
She retired from Magnavox after 41 years of service and throughout the years often recalled her dearest friends she had worked with. Bonnie had a deep devotion in singing old gospel songs and praising Jesus. She would often lift her hands toward Heaven and as tears filled her eyes she would sing about her Savior. She loving working in her flowers and vegetable garden as long as her health permitted. From her birth Bonnie grew up in church and was active in church until her health began to decline.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; her parents: George and Manilla Doud; two brothers: George and Ken Doud.
Survivors include two sisters: Nancy Bell of Mosheim and Naomi and David George of Greeneville; three brothers: Newt Doud of Cleveland, OH, Samuel and Mary Doud of Chuckey, Joseph and Jill Doud of Mosheim; step-son: Stephen Morgan; step-daughter: Lisa Dotson both of Greeneville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Village of Allendale and for all those that loved and cared for Bonnie.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Hatfield officiating.
Pallbearers will be family members.