Bonnie L. Reynolds, 96, of Greeneville, died Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She worked at Magnavox before she devoted full time to raising her children.
Mrs. Reynolds was a member of Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church and attended the Widows Club at First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
She was a loving and caring mother.
Survivors include two sons: James M. Reynolds Jr., and Steve E. and Lynda Reynolds of Georgia; three grandchildren: Amy and Chris Bowman, Stephan and Amanda Reynolds of Georgia, and Gabrielle Reynolds; four great-grandchildren: Hunter and Caitlin Reynolds of Georgia, and Morgan and Adam Bowman; a sister: Effie Bible; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Odie Dobson, Debbie Luster and Germaine Cutshall.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James M. Reynolds Sr.; and several brothers and sisters.
Private services were held and her body was interred at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.