JONESBOROUGH — Bonnie Lee Dunbar Henley, 89, Limestone, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Henley was born May 19, 1931, in Chuckey and was a daughter of the late Troy and Edith Copp Dunbar. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Fay D. Henley; a brother: James Dunbar; and a sister: Phyllis Miller.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children: Terri (Greg) Fotos of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Cindy (David) Cowles of Greensboro, Georgia, Tony Henley of Limestone, and Eric Henley of Abingdon, Virginia; her sisters: Velma Bailey of Chuckey and Betty Gregg of Greeneville; a special nephew: Larry Dunbar; a brother-in-law: Pete Miller; her grandchildren: David Smith, Kayla Ricker, Jessie Yokley and Nicholas Cowles; three great-grandchildren: Chloe and Butler Smith, and Rhett Ricker; many special nieces and nephews; and dear friends: Cecil and Celesta Quinn.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Henley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.