MORRISTOWN — On Saturday, Bonnie Loretta Pinkston Jones, 88, passed peacefully from this life to her eternal heavenly home while at the Pinkston home place in Bulls Gap and surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 1, 1931, in Concord.
Loretta accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl and lived out her life serving others. She loved her family with all her heart, and her daily activities demonstrated that love without end.
She was a charter member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until her death. For over 60 years, she served her church as Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school director and Women’s Missionary Union director. She also served as church treasurer and directed numerous plays, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Loretta also served with the first small group of volunteers at the Pregnancy Crisis Center in Morristown.
With a servant’s heart, in the late 1960s, she worked for the University of Tennessee Extension Office, where she visited homes and helped mothers by teaching them how to better care for their families. This included how to sew, knit, crochet and preserve and can food from their gardens.
In 1972, while her children were in high school, she graduated from what is now the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, where she earned a licensed practical nursing degree. Her working career centered around Morristown Hamblen and Lakeway Hospitals. Later, she began working for Jose L. Wee Eng, MD.
While working full time, she earned her registered nursing degree in 1977 from Walters State Community College, where she graduated summa cum laude as a member of their first registered nursing class. Loretta worked, caring for others in the medical field, until she retired to care for her husband at home.
After his death in 2008, she remained an active retiree by serving for several more years as a Day Surgery Volunteer at Lakeway Hospital. She was an active member in her community in numerous ways. For several years, she served as president of the Bulls Gap Chapter of Family, Community and Education Club in Bulls Gap.
Loretta will be remembered for her faith in Jesus, impeccable character and love for her family and her church.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years: Ernest “Frosty” Jones; her mother: Cara Ann Rhea Pinkston; her father and stepmother: J.D. “Doolie” and Mamie Lucinda “Lou” Pinkston; a brother and sister-in-law: Charles Glenn “Bud” and Shirley Carpenter Pinkston; a daughter-in-law: Geneva Atkins Jones; and a niece: Melanie Pinkston Stapleton.
She is survived by her son: Vernon Jones, of Whitesburg; her daughter: Vickie Jones Drinnon and her husband, Donnie, of Whitesburg; a sister: Sharon Pinkston Anderson and her husband, Douglas, of Mohawk; grandchildren: Mandy Drinnon Kenner and her husband, David, of Rogersville; Christy Jones Peavley and her husband, Jeffrey, of Douglas, Georgia; Angie Jones Martin and her husband, Todd, of Whitesburg, and Damon Drinnon and his wife, Heather, of Whitesburg; great-grandchildren: Nolan Kenner, Jeremiah Peavley, Porter, Ella and Holston Drinnon, and Kamryn Martin; stepgreat-grandchildren: Catelynn and Carli Martin; a niece: Michelle Pinkston Davenport and her husband, Phillip, of Bean Station; nephews: David Pinkston and his wife, Virginia, of Morristown, and Stacey Everhart and his wife, Karen, of Greeneville; several great-nieces and great-nephews; a sister-in-law: Marie Jones Ailshie and her husband, George, of Point Pleasant; and special friend: Denise Reece.
The family is grateful to the staff of ALPS Adult Day Services, University of Tennessee Hospice Services of Morristown, Pamela Freeman, of Whitesburg, Sharron Brent, of Bulls Gap, and Mary Royston, of Persia, for the excellent care and comfort mother received from them over the past weeks.
Visitation will be held at Sunrise Baptist Church Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Brother Roy Mullins, Dr. Leroy Davis and Brother Rick Dinkins will officiate.
Burial will be at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Damon Drinnon, David Kenner, Jeffrey Peavley, Todd Martin, Stacey Everhart, Jimmy Pinkston and Allen Pinkston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta’s name to Sunrise Baptist Church Building Fund; c/o Sunrise Baptist Church, 185 Sunrise Church Lane, Bulls Gap, TN 37711.
Allen Funeral Home in Morristown is assisting the Jones family.
Condolences may be sent at allenfuneralhome.us.