Bonnie Lou Morgan (Died: Dec. 2, 2021) Dec 3, 2021 Bonnie Lou Morgan, 74, of Afton, died Thursday afternoon at the Village at Allandale in Kingsport.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.