Morristown — Bonnie Lynn Turner, 70, of Mohawk, went to be with the Lord Saturday.
She was a long-time member of Mt. Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Mohawk.
Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents: Noah and Christine Mayes; and a brother: George Mayes.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Lee Roy Turner; daughters: Tammy (Chad) Guerassio and Anitra Turner; grandchildren: Christian Guerassio, Victoria (Justin) Pritchard, Ashten Britt and Turner Britt; great-grandchildren: Delaynee, McKenna and Carter; sisters: Nellie McGee, Georgia Mayes and Mary Everhart; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Mohawk.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 a.m. at Mount Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mohawk, with the Rev. Fletcher Porter and the Rev. Greg Ellison officiating.
Arrangements provided by the Allen Funeral Home.