MORRISTOWN — Bonnie Ruth Crane, 87, of Mosheim, passed away Friday at her home.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Crane was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Arvill Eugene Crane; her parents: Teal and Nola Morrison; brothers and sisters: Norma Travis, Clyde Morrison, Odis Morrison, and Cecil Morrison; and a granddaughter: Lorrine Owens.
She is survived by her sons: Michael Crane and Jeffery (Carla) Crane; daughters: Shelia (Alvin) Greer, Lori Ann Shipley and Nancy (Ron) Church; grandchildren: Chad Owens and girlfriend, Shontha Seeley, Chuck (Marie) Owens, Chasity Moore, Angela (Bobby) Walker, Danny (Christine) Greer, Steven Greer, Cecil Greer and Ruth Greer; sisters: Ellen Carter and Patsy Morrison; brother: Dwayne (Pam) Morrison; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11a.m. Friday in Westside Chapel with the Rev. Melissa Malcolm officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made toward funeral expenses.