Bonnie Ruth Reed, 94, of Bill Mauk Road, Chuckey, left this earthly for her heavenly life Saturday while at her home.
She attended Morning Star Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
The family stated she was the most loving mother and grandmother anyone ever met.
She is survived by two daughters: Sharon Rigsby and Barbara Miller; two granddaughters; five grandsons; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister: Shirley (Bud) Jennings; several nieces and nephews; and special care givers: Miranda Darnell, Amanda Shelton and Shana Mallicoat.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Reed; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her parents: Porter and Daisy Harrison; and two brothers.
The family will have a private graveside service at Dixon’s Chapel Cemetery.
