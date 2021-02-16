Boyd Roscoe Johnson, 75, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Saturday at his home.
Roscoe loved hunting, riding and working with his horses, and sitting around whittling on a piece of cedar. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great granddaughter, River Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Delores Johnson; three sons and a daughter-in-law: Boyd Johnson Jr., Brent and Kerri Johnson, and Billy Johnson of Murfreesboro; three daughters and sons-in-law: Kimberly and Troy Bowman, Kelly and Josh Halley of Madison, Wisconsin, and Bobbie Sue and Michael Martha; a sister: Jean Burgner; a brother and sister-in-law: Erskine and Donna Johnson; grandchildren: Summer Davis, Autumn Bowman, Kalie Brooks, Madison Brooks, Dylan Martha, Samantha Baker, Cheyenne Blake, Bryson Halley, Kellen Halle, and Chase Halley; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Tommy Gass, Bobby Ricker and Joe Stamper.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents: Roby and Gladys Johnson; brothers: Frank Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Paul Johnson; sisters: Laura Henley, Christine Burgner, Lynnis Shipley, Tursey Jennings, Vickie Payne, Ruth Boles and an infant sister; and his son: Brian R. Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw and the Rev. Lynn Bowens officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Bowman, Clayton Fann, Michael Martha, Troy Bowman, Johnny Bowman and Tracy Johnson.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Alex Quader and Dr. Benjamin Whitfield.