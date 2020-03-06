Brenda Casteel Jones, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was co-owner of Johnny’s Locksmith and Alarms for 52 years.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Union Free Will Baptist Church.
She was a member of the Ladies of the Greeneville Moose Lodge No. 792.
She is survived by one daughter: Karen D. Jones and Jim Baskett; two sisters: Sue Jones and Ann Socha; nieces and nephews: Shelly (Nathan) Smith, Rebecca Wright and Kenny Hartman, Kelly Casteel and Kandice; great-nieces and great-nephews: Lauren Smith and Lindsey, Jacob Wright, and Ty and Trey Casteel; caregivers: Angie Buckner, Pam Lane, Sherry Buchannan and Barbara Johnson; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Willis and Betty Jones, James and Belinda Jones, and Nathan Jones.
She was the daughter of the late W.D. Casteel and Ruby Malone Casteel. She was preceded in death by her husband: Johnny D. Jones, a brother: Tim Casteel, and a brother-in-law: Walt Socha.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Casteel officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at noon at Cross Anchor Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Nathan Smith, Kenny Hartman, Jacob Wright, David Beverley, Mike Massey and Kelly Casteel.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Union Free Will Baptist Church, Joe Harmon, Eddie Harmon, Kathy Russell, Leighton Brown and Dr. Brad Strange.
