Brenda (Davis) Brown, 69, of Greeneville was called home to the Lord Monday after a courageous battle with cancer.
Brenda was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Brenda received her master’s degree in accounting and worked at Philips/Magnavox.
After retiring she enjoyed traveling, sending necessities to third-world countries, playing the piano and spending time with her loved ones.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Jamie and Steven Hartman, of Churchville, Virginia; one stepdaughter: Rachel Brown Garland; two stepgrandchildren: Olivia and William Garland, of Johnson City; a brother and sister-in-law: James and Carolyn Davis, of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: June Ellen, of Johnson City; nephew: Brian Davis, of Greeneville; a great-grandniece and great-grandnephew-in-law: Allison Davis-Waddle and Jacob Waddle, and their son, James Waddle; and a special family, whom she thought of as her own: Conley and Erica Broyles and their children, Katelyn, Brayden and Madison.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years: John Ogden Brown; her parents: Eunice and Nella Mae Davis; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Charles Ogden and Floy Ellen Rector Brown; a brother-in-law: Rex Brown; and a brother-in-law: Garnett Day.
Pallbearers will be Brian Davis, Conley Broyles, Jacob Waddle, Cheryl Halterman, Brix Birkner and Shawn Burkholder.
The family wants to recognize Cheryl and Travis Halterman and Billie Joe Moats for all the help in the last months of Brenda’s life.
There will be no formal visitation.
Private graveside services will be held at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.