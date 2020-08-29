Brenda F. Gregg (Died: Aug. 28, 2020) Aug 29, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brenda F. Gregg, 54, of Holt Court, passed away Friday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Journey Through Addiction Recovery Keeps Dr. Robert Locklear In Greeneville Public Health Emergency Continued For County Grand Opening For New Greeneville Park To Be Held Saturday Ricky Loyd Shelton (Died: Aug. 25, 2020) Second Local Nursing Home Reports COVID-19 Cases; 10th Greene Resident Dies Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.