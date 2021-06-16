Brenda Frye Myers, 67, of Mosheim, passed away Monday morning.
Survivors include one son: Jamey Wilhoit; daughter: Angie Baxter; grandchildren: Tyler, Dylan, Krissy, Zachery, Hunter, Dawn, and Brylee; one sister: Norma Gray; sister-in-law: Kathy Frye; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death her husband: Tony Myers; daughter: Kimberly McGhee Taylor; parents: Robert and Velma Frye; sister: Peggy Phillips; brother: Ronnie Frye.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Brown Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate. The family will greet friends at the church from 5-6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist expenses.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.