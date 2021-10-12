Brenda Gail Carter, 60, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Gail and Mike Manchester; grandchildren: Daryl Shelton, Destiny Arwood, D.J. Arwood and Dylan Manchester; a brother: Donald Harmon; nieces and nephews: Leslie, Louise, Michelle, Jason, Daniel and Jarret; and her special dogs: Bandit, Coca and Bobi.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ricky Ray Carter; her parents: Earl and Lula Harmon; a sister: Katherine Haney; two brothers: Johnny Harmon and Leonard Harmon; a niece: Christina Ricker; and nephews: Jamie Harmon and Richard Harmon.
Family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel
Graveside services will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
