Brenda Lee Cooter, 60, of Baileyton, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed talking and spending time with family and friends, and keeping her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband: Craig Cooter; two daughters: Nicole Cooter and fiancé, Jesse Moore, and Chelsea Cooter & fiancé, Jesse Morris; four grandchildren: Brilee Gray, Bennen Moore, Adalyn Morris and Lily Moore; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Pete and Linda Burns, Kelly Burns and Dawn Watts, and Vernon and Sue Burns; a sister: Joyce Smith;a brother-in-law: Donnie Heck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Karen and Harold Hubbell, and Calvin and Yvonne Cooter; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Luther & Bessie Burns; a brother: JC Burns; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Helen and Ronnie Morelock, Kathy Heck and Bud Smith; and a niece: Kristie Heck.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Zion Cemetery.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.