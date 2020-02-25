Brenda Louise Bruce, 56, of Chuckey, went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Bruce worked at Delfasco of TN for 26 years.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years: Don Bruce; daughters: Nicole and Courtney Bruce of the home; a daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Chris Smith of Athens; three grandchildren: Zachary and Autumn Manzi, and Scott Smith; her mother: Mary Eta Hicks; siblings: Wayne and Amy Penley of Midway, Donna and Jim Ryburn of Knoxville, Larry and Vicky Penley, Lois Collier and Allen Penley, all of Chuckey; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law: El Crawford; a brother-in-law: J.R. Bruce; and a special friend who was family: Mary Fillers and family.
She was preceded in death by her father: Jay Penley; and her grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton Chapel. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
The family expressed a special thank you to Ashley Shipley with Amedysis Hospice.
