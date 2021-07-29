BRENDA LOUISE FANNON

Brenda Louise Fannon,77, of Greeneville, passed away on Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.

She loved her family and church family. They were her life enjoyment.

She was a member of Light House Assembly of God, where she served as a bookkeeper for many years.

She was employed for many years by Valk Industries as a bookkeeper.

She is survived by four children: Tena and Donald Schader, Karen and Butch Farris, Jerry and Dianne Taylor, and Michelle Amos; grandchildren: Scott Belt, Kevin Belt, Brian Belt, Jennefer Schader, Brandon Taylor, Bethany Farris, Brent Farris, Shaela Taylor, Colton Taylor, Gavin Taylor, Elizabeth Harris, Jesse Bombailey, James Bombailey and Jacquelyn Bombailey; great-grandchildren: Cambrian Belt, Addison Belt, Chandler Belt, Marquis Belt, E.J. Belt, Chrystle Belt, Sean Belt, Jaxen Taylor, Jace Taylor, Jaisley Taylor, Madi Jo Taylor, Misha Harris, Muriell Harris and Manson Harris; a brother and sister-in-law: Connalee and Judy Crawford; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Joyce Arrington, and Deanna and Butch Mercer; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Ray Fannon; a son: Duane Taylor; four brothers: Homer Crawford, Harley Crawford, Parmer Crawford and Virgil Jackson; and five sisters: Edna Gilland, Joann Bishop, May Moore, Ann Parker and Judy Faye Crawford.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Bob Brown, Pastor Jim Bunch and Pastor Tim Goss officiating.

Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hunts Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.