Brenda Louise Fannon,77, of Greeneville, passed away on Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She loved her family and church family. They were her life enjoyment.
She was a member of Light House Assembly of God, where she served as a bookkeeper for many years.
She was employed for many years by Valk Industries as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by four children: Tena and Donald Schader, Karen and Butch Farris, Jerry and Dianne Taylor, and Michelle Amos; grandchildren: Scott Belt, Kevin Belt, Brian Belt, Jennefer Schader, Brandon Taylor, Bethany Farris, Brent Farris, Shaela Taylor, Colton Taylor, Gavin Taylor, Elizabeth Harris, Jesse Bombailey, James Bombailey and Jacquelyn Bombailey; great-grandchildren: Cambrian Belt, Addison Belt, Chandler Belt, Marquis Belt, E.J. Belt, Chrystle Belt, Sean Belt, Jaxen Taylor, Jace Taylor, Jaisley Taylor, Madi Jo Taylor, Misha Harris, Muriell Harris and Manson Harris; a brother and sister-in-law: Connalee and Judy Crawford; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Joyce Arrington, and Deanna and Butch Mercer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Ray Fannon; a son: Duane Taylor; four brothers: Homer Crawford, Harley Crawford, Parmer Crawford and Virgil Jackson; and five sisters: Edna Gilland, Joann Bishop, May Moore, Ann Parker and Judy Faye Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Bob Brown, Pastor Jim Bunch and Pastor Tim Goss officiating.
Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hunts Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
