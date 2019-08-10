Brenda Louise Shelton, 66, of Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Brenda retired after 30 years from Golden Living Nursing Facility and 19 years at Greeneville Hospital as a licensed practical nurse.
She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Moshiem.
She is survived by her husband: Woodrow “Woody” Shelton, of Mosheim; her mother: Jewell Gulley, of Mosheim; a daughter and son-in-law: Arlene Weakley and John, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; her son and his fiancée: David Shelton and Michelle Carpenter, of Cartersville, Virginia; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister and brother-in-law: Karen Ford and Eddie, of Mosheim; a special aunt and uncle: Florence and Earl Brooks, of Chuckey; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father: Thomas Gulley; a brother: Michael Gulley; and a son: Jerry Shelton
A private family memorial service will be held at Mt. Carmel UMC in Mosheim with Pastor Richard Long officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.