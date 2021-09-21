Brenda Marie Key, 62, of Mosheim, passed away on Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She attended Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband: Rex Key; a son: Dustin Strong; avdaughter: Dakota Cutshaw; stepchildren: Charity (Tom) Henn, Kristine (Chad) Mitchel and Joshua Key; grandchildren: Rebekah “Gracie” Strong, Dallan Strong, Harper Strong, Zaylee Lewis, Ja Tayvion Wells, Zakiyah Wells, Deante‘ Sanders and Alayah Sanders; step grandchildren: Hayley Henn, Christian Henn, Callen Henn, Quinten Mitchel, Leyton Mitchel and Jayden Key; step great-grandchildren: Ellie Henn and Kelly Arnett; her stepmother: Joyce Carter; three sisters: Holly (Derek) Fields, Cheryl Sandon and Holly Buttlet; special nieces: Juliana Fields and Charleigh Fields; special friends: Becky Falkner, Paula Noe, Diane Bright and Debbie Harr; and a special dog: Fatty.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents: Charles Carter and Lorretta Carter; and a granddaughter: Jazlynn Cutshaw.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Jim Carter officiating.
Burial will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Todd Malone, Chris Key, Dennis Key, Curtis Anderson, Ricky Ricker and Donnie Harr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.