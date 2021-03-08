Brenda S. Swatzell, 76, of The Flag Branch community passed away Friday.
She will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, her strong work ethic, and her love for all of God’s creatures.
She was a member of Flag Branch Church of God where she faithfully attended as long as her health permitted.
Brenda was a beloved custodian worker at South Greene High School for more than 20 years until her retirement. She took great pride in her work, and loved her coworkers and students as much as they loved her. She will carry the Rebel Pride with her to heaven.
Anyone who knew Brenda knew of her soft spot for animals. Over the years, she had taken in and cared for countless dogs and cats, many of which had been abandoned, neglected and/or injured. Her love for animals was deep, and she was willing to do anything to insure that her fur-babies would receive the medical care that they needed.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents: W.C and Casey Bishop; and sisters: Linda Scott Kesterson and Dorothy Shelton.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her two sons: Paul Swatzell, and Adam Swatzell with his life partner, Jesse Davis, all of Greeneville; her brother: Ralph Bishop; special nieces: Stacy Tyree, Pam Hill and Doris Allen; and numerous other nieces and nephews; a special friend: Kailyn Solomon; and her beloved fur-babies: Roxy, Meaness, Peewee and Beth.
The family will receive family and friends from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown, and from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Flag Branch Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church with the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating.
Interment will follow at Flag Branch CoG Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Shelton, Shawn Shelton, Keith Shelton, Dustin Shelton, Darren Bishop and Will Tyree.
Honorary pallbearers will be The congregation of Flag Branch Church of God.
The family asks that all who attend please follow the Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.
Memorials may be made to Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743; or Flag Branch Church of God, 9800 107 Cut Off, Greeneville, TN 37743