Brenda Sue Dixon, 78, of Barton Ridge Road, Greeneville, passed away Friday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Dixon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was well known for her service and love for others, constant smile and gift for cooking.
She faithfully attended Bethel Free Will Baptist Church where she was a member for 56 years. She loved old fashion preaching and good gospel singing. She was always one of the first to sing for her Savior and enjoyed listening to others sing as well.
The family said, “Her death leaves a hole in our hearts. There are no words to express our deep sadness. She will be in our thoughts forever; the memory of her a treasure we hold dear and so close to our hearts. Words cannot convey how much she will be missed.”
Brenda is survived by her husband of 56 ½ years: Kenneth Dixon; a son: Keith Dixon; a daughter and son-in-law: Sandra and Joe Houser; grandchildren and their spouses: Amber and Jimmy Mitchell, Timothy and Alicia Houser, Adrienne Scott, Kristen Houser, Heather and Keith Jennings, and Benjamin Houser; great-grandchildren: Garrett and Nathan Pitts, James Mitchell, Leanna and Allen Houser, Josiah, Jalyn, Joshua and Jacey Scott, and Everleigh Jennings; a sister-in-law: Penny Thomas; many nieces and nephews, church family and friends that she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Denise “Nesi” Dixon; her parents: Paul and Lucy Greenlee Malone; brothers: Paul Jr. and Charles Malone; sisters: Frances Cutshall, Betty McInturff, Alyne Brown, Peggy Parman and Irene Collier; brothers-in-law: Rufus, Paul, Richard and Roger Dixon; and sisters-in-law: Helen Jaynes and Clarine Foshee.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Russell Wheeler officiating.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at noon in Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.