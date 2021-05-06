Brenda Sue Shiflet, 69, of Greenville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She is survived by three children: Angie and Kelly Goad, Denise and Brook Holt, and Dennis Wilstead; seven grandchildren: Trey Chapman and Gracie Wardrep, Matthew and Gwyn Nicodemus, Dakota Goad, Alex, Bryson and Clarrisa Holt, and Jordan Wilstead; five brothers and sisters-in-law: J.W. Church, Jackie Church, Anthony and Angie Church, Carl Church, and Ricky and Toni Church; five sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary and Randy Henderson, Linda Cutshaw, Kathy and Roger Brackett, and Margaret Morgan; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces and nephew: Shane and Megan Henderson, Alexis Henderson and Rebecca Creel; a son-in-law: Donnie Fulton; and a life-long friend: Sarah Cornwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Mack and Anna Church; her husband: Wayne Shiflet; and a daughter: Desireaye Fulton.
The memorial service will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.