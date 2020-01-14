Brenda Sue Tweed, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years: Winston “PeeWee” Tweed; two sons: Jeff and Donna Tweed, and Shane and Melissa Tweed; her mother-in-law: Billie Gilland; five grandchildren: Brandon and Megan Tweed, Justin and Jessica Tweed, Nikeshia and Michael Casey, Chelsea Tweed and Hayden Foulks, and Trenton and Ashley Tweed; six great-grandchildren: Cheyenne, Summer, Savannah, Landon, Waylon and Weston; two sisters and brother-in-law: Peggy and Jim Fox, and Doris and Gene Shelton; three brothers-in-law: Leonard and Kathy Kirkpatrick, Terry and Lois Kirkpatrick, and Monty Kirkpatrick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Brittany Nicole Tweed; her parents: Florence and Gerome Wilhoit; one brother: Ray Wilhoit; five sisters: Vivian Woods, Yeteva Wills, Jackie Cutshall, Pat Fox and Ruby Rickie; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Charlie and Tenna Gilliand; and a brother-in-law: Mack Kirkpatrick.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Melton officiating.
Interment will be at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Melton, Andrew Monk, Mark Kirkpatrick, Justin Tweed, Cole Kirkpatrick and Trenton Tweed.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
The family expressed their thanks to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice and Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.