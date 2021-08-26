Brenda Walsh, 79, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.
She was a kind, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved God, her family, and taking care of the many stray cats that showed up at her door. She was known by many for her work at Watson’s and the Greene County Bank.
In her own words, she was “a tough old bird” who couldn’t be kept down. She was a two time survivor of cancer but never complained.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Tracy and Mark Cowan of Morristown; her son and daughter-in-law: Will and Connie Walsh of Greeneville; grandchildren: Dylan and Emily Walsh of St. Neots, England, Tyler and Ashlynn Lankford, and Parker, Paisley and Daxton of Morristown, Derek and Kate Walsh of Knoxville, and Lucas Cowan, and Stephine and Destiney Ray, all of Morristown; a sister: Nancy Steiner of Tampa, Florida; sisters-in-law: Alice Hurd of Rockledge, Florida, and Helen Hurd of Suwanee, Georgia; a cousin: George West of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: George Walsh; a son: Scott Walsh; his parents: James William and Clara Hurd; a sister: Jean McNeal; and brothers: Jim Hurd and John Hurd.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at River Hill Cemetery.
The family expresses a heartfelt thank you to Faith Gomez of Morristown, Dr. A.K. Sen and his staff, and Amedisys Home Health of Greeneville.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the services.