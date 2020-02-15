Brenda Wilds Parkins, 73, of the DeBusk community, passed away Thursday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger Parkins; her parents: John and Ethel Marshall; one brother: James Marshall; two sisters: Marie Evans and Mary Evans; and one special nephew of the home: Raymond Marshall Jr., all of Greeneville.
She is survived by one daughter and her husband: Naomi and Gary Baxley; two granddaughters and their spouses: Kandice and Bill Johnson, and Danielle and Aaron Baxter; three stepsons: Jamie, Robert and Wesley Parkins; one brother: Raymond Marshall, of whom she was particularly close. She was blessed to have several great-grandchildren, who were her joy for as long as she was able and one granddaughter of whom she was close, Tamera Sizemore of Kentucky.
She worked for 37 years at Magnavox/Phillips and 6 years at Greene Valley Developmental Center till her health declined.
She attended Central Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Shelton Mission Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the service.
Pallbearers will Cole Baxley, Craig Fellers, Jamie Parkins, Robert Parkins, Wesley Parkins and Jeff Kelley.
Honorary pallbearers will be all those caregivers who helped take care of her both at home and Life Care Center of Greeneville Cedar Wing and the staff at Caris.
