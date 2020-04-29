Brent A. Smith, 71, of Greystone Community, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to all with whom he came in contact. He loved his fur baby “Gabbie,” reading and studying his Bible, where he enjoyed sharing his faith with others. He loved being outdoors and lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Brent was a man of many talents, and had a passion for song writing, singing and playing his guitar.
He was well known as a retired auto body mechanic having worked in the occupation from the time he was a teenager.
Brent was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He a member of River View Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Brent is survived by his wife of 49 years: Beverly J. Smith; a daughter and her fiancé: Amy Miller and Mitchell Turner of Jonesborough; a son and daughter-in-law: Rance and Tonya Smith of Klamath Falls, Oregon; three special granddaughters: Mercedez Miller, Alexis Gray and River Eden Smith; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Keith Smith, and Gary and Cindy Smith all of Greeneville; one sister: Elaine Dolan of Greeneville; a brother-in-law and his wife: Marshall and Mary Ann Brown; nieces and nephews: Lorraine Furtner and her husband, Chuck, Jennifer Bird and her husband, Allen, Maci Kelley and her husband, Tyler, Bryan Smith, Sean Dolan and his wife, Jess, Scott Dolan, and Brooks Brown and his wife, Katie; several great-nieces and great-nephews; many special cousins; and special friends and neighbors of Greeneville and Greene County.
He was the son of the late Kyle and Elsie Smith and preceded in death by a brother, Randall Smith.
The family expressed a special thank you to the Greeneville-Greene County EMS, Wings Air Rescue, Johnson City Medical Center Staff, Life Care Center of Greeneville, and the ER staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
The family will have a private viewing at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be conducted Thursday at Price’s Cemetery at Romeo with Pastor Jeremy Arnall officiating.
Pallbearers will be family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Hartsell and staff; Dr. Richard Pectol and staff; Veteran Affairs Mountain Home physicians, nurses and respiratory staff, Dr. Vipel Brahmbhatt and his staff and Seventh-day Adventist Church family.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
